January 28 is National Data Privacy Day—a reminder that protecting your personal information is essential to protecting your finances.

Cybercrime is one of the fastest-growing threats to personal wealth, affecting people of every age. That was the message from a recent cybersecurity panel hosted by the Community Foundation.

Experts shared that most financial fraud begins with a compromised email or text. Criminals insert themselves into real conversations, redirect payments, and create urgency to push people into quick decisions. With new AI tools, scammers can even mimic voices or pose as trusted institutions—or family members.

The good news is that simple habits reduce your risk. Be skeptical of unexpected messages. Don’t click links or send money based on an email or text alone—especially if it feels urgent. Verify requests by calling a trusted number you already know. Use strong, unique passwords and turn on multi-factor authentication.

And remember: government agencies won’t email you asking for money, and legitimate organizations don’t request payment in cryptocurrency.

Learn more at https://www.cfgm.org/news/stories/protecting-your-wealth-data-and-peace-of-mind.