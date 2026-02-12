© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greater Giving Moment
Greater Giving Moment

Protecting and empowering immigrants: AIR

By Julia McDonald
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST

The Community Foundation’s recent Responsive Grants program awarded nearly $1 million dollars total in unrestricted funds to 46 agencies who—along with their clients—are facing unprecedented pressures. One of those grants supports Advocates for Immigrant Rights, known as AIR—a nonprofit law firm providing guidance and representation to clients navigating an increasingly complex immigration system.

Founded in 2018, AIR helps individuals and families understand their rights under U.S. law, and protects those rights in court. Immigration cases can take years to resolve, and many people face the process alone, without legal support, often under intense pressure and fear.

AIR’s attorneys work to ensure people aren’t forced to make life-altering decisions without understanding their options. A case can take anywhere from 2-10 years, and the most AIR would charge for even a decade-long case is $5,000.

Through collaboration, legal expertise, and deep community trust, AIR helps protect those values while strengthening the fabric of our entire community. Learn more at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org.

Tags
Greater Giving Moment Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Julia McDonald
See stories by Julia McDonald