High school seniors throughout our region are making decisions about what colleges they’ll attend, and often the right scholarship opportunities play a big part in helping figure out the school that makes the most sense for them and their families. At the Community Foundation, we’re grateful that so many donors chose to create scholarship funds to honor a different person, profession, school, or educational goal.

Donors like the family of Annie Ervin Willis, who honor her legacy with a scholarship for students from the significant ZIP codes of her life who are community volunteers. Or Allen Goforth, who established the Constance Butler Goforth Scholarship for students showing academic excellence and community service. The Charles E. Howard Memorial Scholarship is for African American men pursuing vo-tech careers.

There are dozens of stories and dozens of opportunities available. The deadline for most scholarships at the Community Foundation is April 1. Please share with the college-bound students in your networks! Learn more and apply at cfgm.org/scholarships.