Facing Our History to Heal Our Community: The Lynching Sites Project

We’re spotlighting an important community effort for whom we manage a fund at the Community Foundation — the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis. This organization is committed to uncovering and telling the whole, accurate history of racial terror lynchings in Shelby County — believing that only through truth can healing and justice begin.

Inspired by the work of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative to memorialize thousands of lynchings across America, the project team researches victims, identifies historically significant sites, and installs markers to honor those who were killed in acts of racial violence. In Shelby County, that includes the deaths of 35 men killed in 23 different incidents.

This work fosters courageous conversations across our community, builds relationships rooted in understanding, and invites all of us to face painful chapters of history together so we can grow toward racial equality and justice.

To learn more or support this ongoing work of remembrance and reconciliation, visit lynchingsitesmem.org