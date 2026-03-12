Resilience and Renewal at Historic Clayborn Temple

Historic Clayborn Temple is a sacred Memphis landmark for whom we manage a fund at our foundation and a recent recipient of a Responsive Grant providing unrestricted operating support during unprecedented challenges.

Clayborn Temple is a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement and, today, home to “The Big We,” a nonprofit that advances economic empowerment, youth leadership, and cultural connection. Through COIN — the Cooperative Opportunity for Inclusive Neighborhoods — the organization helps launch worker-owned businesses, addressing Memphis’s racial wealth gap. Its program She-lectricity uplifts Black girls and young women with entrepreneurial training, mentorship, and culturally rooted leadership development.

In April 2025, an arson attack devastated the Temple’s sanctuary, causing millions in damage and forcing an urgent pivot to rebuilding — alongside unexpected security costs. Yet even in crisis, programs continue.

Clayborn Temple remains committed to restoration, resilience, and opportunity — ensuring this historic site and its transformative work endure for generations. Learn more at clayborn.org.