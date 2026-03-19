Why Nonprofit Journalism Matters More Than Ever in Memphis

In today’s rapidly changing media landscape, local journalism is under real strain. Newsrooms have shrunk, advertising revenue has declined, and communities across the country are losing trusted sources of in-depth reporting. Yet strong local journalism is essential to a healthy democracy.

Here in Memphis, nonprofit news organizations are helping fill that gap. The Daily Memphian is supported in part by the Daily Memphian Journalism Fund at our foundation. Our recent Responsive Grants grantee MLK50: Justice Through Journalism focuses on poverty, power, and public policy. And the Institute for Public Service Reporting produces investigative work that holds institutions accountable.

These nonprofit models rely on community support rather than traditional advertising alone. Their reporting informs voters, strengthens transparency, and ensures critical local issues don’t go uncovered.

Sustaining nonprofit journalism isn’t just about preserving headlines — it’s about protecting access to facts, accountability, and the information our community needs to make wise decisions about its future. Learn more at dailymemphian.com, mlk50.com, and psrmemphis.org.