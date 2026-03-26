Introducing the new CFGM.org

Memphis and the Mid-South are full of people who care—about their neighbors, their community, and our future. At the Community Foundation, our vision is to be a hub that connects generosity with the solutions that help our region thrive. Through segments like the Greater Giving Moment, we share ways to give more intentionally, highlight nonprofits and initiatives, and keep you informed about opportunities to make an impact.

That same spirit is at the heart of our brand-new website, CFGM.org. It’s designed to help you find where you belong—whether you’re just getting started or have been giving for years. Philanthropy can sound lofty, but at its core, it’s simply about caring and taking action. On the site, you can learn about local nonprofits, explore giving options at any budget, and join learning and collective giving experiences. There’s even a free giving plan guide to help you get started.

We’d also love to stay connected—follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn as we bring generosity and solutions together across the Mid-South.