Redefining Safety: Decarcerate Memphis

In Memphis, safety is being reimagined—not through more policing, but through community power.

Decarcerate Memphis, a Community Solutions grantee of the Community Foundation, is working to change how justice looks and feels in our city.

Founded in 2020 in response to increased federal law enforcement efforts, this grassroots coalition brings together advocates, attorneys, clergy, and residents to challenge harmful systems and push for transparency. Its work helps Memphians better understand their rights while advocating for a justice system rooted in equity and restoration.

By shifting resources away from punitive approaches and toward community-led solutions, Decarcerate Memphis is uplifting a new vision of safety, one defined by the people themselves. With support from the Community Foundation, its team is building a future where every resident has a voice in what safety truly means.

To learn more about how the organization is advancing community-led safety and justice, visit cfgm.org/wkno.