Sharing Stories That Heal: everystory

Originally aired: Thursday, April 16, 2026, on WKNO 91.1

Everystory, a Community Solutions grantee of the Community Foundation, uses the power of storytelling to bring people together. Through a model called Playback Theatre, artists and facilitators create spaces where individuals can share their experiences and see them reflected back on stage.

In schools, community spaces, and public performances, everystory helps youth and adults process grief, build empathy, and strengthen connections. Rooted in research-backed social-emotional learning, its work is especially impactful in communities affected by violence and loss. By turning personal stories into shared experiences, everystory fosters understanding and trust across Memphis.

With support from the Community Foundation, its team is proving that storytelling isn’t just art—it’s a pathway to healing and stronger communities.

To learn more about how everystory uses storytelling and Playback Theatre to build connection and community, visit cfgm.org/wkno.

