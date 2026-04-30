Turning the Tide for Youth: Heal 901

In Memphis neighborhoods affected by violence, Heal 901 is meeting young people where they are, and helping guide them toward where they can go.

A Community Solutions grantee of the Community Foundation, Heal 901 focuses on violence prevention, youth development, and mental health support. Founded in 2018, the organization works directly with teens and young adults to interrupt cycles of conflict, build life skills, and create pathways to opportunity. From mentorship and scholarships to crisis intervention and counseling, its programs are designed to empower youth to make positive choices and build healthy relationships.

Heal 901 also partners with local organizations, businesses, and churches to connect residents with critical resources. Its mission is clear: to make Memphis a city of healing—mentally, physically, and spiritually. With Community Foundation support, its team is helping transform lives and strengthen communities from within.

To learn more about how the organization prevents violence and supports youth on paths to healing, visit cfgm.org/wkno.