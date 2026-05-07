Art in Action: Memphis Artists for Change

Art is more than expression—it’s a tool for transformation.

Memphis Artists for Change, a Community Solutions grantee of the Community Foundation, is blending creativity with community organizing to spark real change. Through arts-based programs, its team trains residents to connect with neighbors, listen deeply, and lead projects that improve safety and well-being in their communities.

Its work addresses challenges like food insecurity and environmental justice while promoting civic engagement and economic opportunity. By centering local voices and creativity, Memphis Artists for Change empowers communities to shape their own futures. Whether through public art, neighborhood initiatives, or grassroots organizing, it is helping residents turn ideas into action.

With support from the Community Foundation, the organization is proving that when communities are heard and equipped, they don’t just survive —they thrive.

To learn more about how the organization uses art and organizing to drive community-led change, visit cfgm.org/wkno.