Legacy Reimagined, History Activated

This Saturday, May 16, something extraordinary opens in Memphis. The National Civil Rights Museum—built around the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968—unveils its new Legacy Building, a landmark expansion debuting in the museum’s 35th anniversary year.

The renovated Legacy Building—the former boarding house across the street where the fatal shot was fired—now features reimagined galleries, immersive storytelling, and expanded space to explore the continuing struggle for equality in America. It’s a place that doesn’t just preserve history. It challenges us to carry it forward.

For philanthropists and civic givers, institutions like this depend on community investment. Whether you visit, donate, or simply share the word, your support helps keep this history alive and accessible for generations to come.

Learn more at CivilRightsMuseum.org