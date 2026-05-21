Changing the System, Changing Lives: Stand for Children Tennessee

Creating brighter futures for Memphis starts with investing in young people.

Stand for Children Tennessee, a Community Solutions grantee of the Community Foundation, is working to ensure every child has access to opportunity, both in and beyond the classroom. While rooted in education advocacy, its work also focuses on reducing youth incarceration by advancing community-based solutions like crisis response teams and reentry support. By bringing together families, educators, and policymakers, Stand for Children Tennessee pushes for policies that support students whose potential is too often overlooked.

Its efforts help shift the focus from punishment to prevention, ensuring young people have the support they need to succeed. With support from the Community Foundation, its team is helping build a Memphis where every child, regardless of background, has a path to succeed.

To learn more about how it advocates for education equity and youth-focused solutions, visit cfgm.org/wkno.