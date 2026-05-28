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Greater Giving Moment
Greater Giving Moment

GiVE 365 Supports Nourished Communities

By Julia McDonald
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

Access to fresh, nourishing food is more than a basic need—it's the foundation of thriving families and connected communities. This month, five local nonprofits received $60,000 from GiVE 365, the Community Foundation's dollar-a-day giving circle, advancing this year's theme:
Nourished Communities.

These organizations are doing transformative work across Memphis: Alcy Ball Development Corporation is expanding its Family Dinners program with meal kits and community dining; Black Seeds Urban Farms connects neighbors to fresh food, education, and shared growing spaces; Sunshine and Daisy Mobile Food Pantry delivers nutritious food across 32 ZIP codes; The Table Spread provides grocery deliveries and hot meals for families and unhoused neighbors; and The Works, Inc. is expanding community orchards in food-insecure neighborhoods.

By investing in these efforts, GiVE 365 members are helping ensure that more Memphis families have not only enough to eat, but neighbors to eat alongside. Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.

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Greater Giving Moment Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Julia McDonald
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