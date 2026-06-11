Nonprofits Under Pressure

Nonprofits across the country are facing an unprecedented convergence of challenges—and the numbers tell a stark story.

New data from the Center for Effective Philanthropy finds that nearly three-quarters of nonprofit CEOs say federal policy shifts since January 2025 have driven up demand for their services. At the same time, revenue is falling: more than a third report cuts in federal funding, 44 percent have seen foundation grants decline, and 34 percent are receiving less from individual donors.

The result? Nearly 30 percent of nonprofits have cut staff. More than a quarter have reduced services.

The organizations delivering meals, sheltering families, and caring for children in your community are under real pressure—right now.

Local donors can help. Give to a local nonprofit you trust—even a modest, recurring gift provides the kind of steady, unrestricted funding organizations need most. Volunteer, because staff capacity is stretched thin.

The gap is real. And our community can help close it.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno