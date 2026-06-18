Values, Beliefs, and the Estate Plan You Haven't Had Yet

Most of us organize our lives around our faith or personal values— but when it comes to estate planning, those same values often go unaddressed. A recent continuing education seminar the Community Foundation co-hosted featuring attorney and national expert Marty Shenkman explored a striking gap: while surveys show that 95 percent or more of Americans believe in God or a higher power, very few estate plans reflect any religious or philosophical considerations at all.

That disconnect can have real consequences—from end-of-life medical decisions and funeral arrangements to how assets are distributed and how values are passed on to the next generation.

The good news? Bridging that gap doesn't require reinventing your plan. Often, it's a matter of small adjustments—a conversation with your advisor, a bit of tailoring to existing documents—that can profoundly reflect who you are and what you believe.

If your estate plan doesn't yet reflect your values, it may be time to start that conversation.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno