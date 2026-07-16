Empowering women in philanthropy

Women are reshaping philanthropy in America—and it's happening in ways both gradual and sudden.

Sometimes it's a slow shift: a woman who once stepped back from financial decisions begins stepping forward, shaping where the family gives and why. Other times, it happens all at once—after losing a spouse or parent, a woman finds herself solely responsible for both the finances and the family's charitable legacy.

And increasingly, women are arriving at philanthropy on their own terms entirely—through successful careers, businesses they've built, or wealth they've created—and bringing deeply personal values to how and where they give.

Research shows that women tend to give consistently, even during difficult times. They volunteer more. They think about long-term impact. And more than ever, they're leading these conversations rather than following them.

If you're a woman navigating any of these moments, know that your instincts about giving are worth acting on—and worth planning around.

This content is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, accounting, or financial planning advice. Please consult your tax or legal advisor to learn how this information might apply to your own situation.