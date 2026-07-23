Charitable gifts of real estate

Do you own property you're no longer sure what to do with? A vacation home that sits empty most of the year, or land you inherited that feels more like a burden than a blessing? You might be able to turn it into something meaningful—a charitable gift.

Donating real estate to charity is more common than you might think, and the tax benefits can be significant. If the property has grown in value since you bought it, giving it to a qualified charity may allow you to avoid capital gains tax entirely—while also

receiving a deduction based on what the property is worth today, not what you paid for it.

It's not a simple process. You'll need an appraisal, proper legal paperwork, and guidance from your attorney or financial advisor. But for the right property and the right person, it can be one of the most powerful ways to give.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.

This content is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, accounting, or financial planning advice. Please consult your tax or legal advisor to learn how this information might apply to your own situation.