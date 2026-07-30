Charitable giving in sudden life changes

Life has a way of changing everything at once. A divorce. The loss of a spouse. Retirement. In the middle of those moments, the last thing most people are thinking about is charitable giving.

But here's something worth knowing: for many people, giving can actually be a grounding force during life's hardest transitions. When everything feels uncertain, connecting to something you care about—a cause, a community, a legacy—can help anchor your decisions in your values rather than your anxiety.

And practically speaking, some of life's biggest changes come with financial shifts that create real opportunities to give in smart, tax-friendly ways.

If you've recently come into assets, lost a partner, or stepped away from a career that defined you, it may be worth having a conversation with your financial advisor or attorney about whether charitable giving has a place in your next chapter.

Generosity doesn't require a perfect moment. Sometimes it helps create one.

This content is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, accounting, or financial planning advice. Please consult your tax or legal advisor to learn how this information might apply to your own situation.