Responsive Grants available

Nonprofits across our region are stretched thin right now—facing funding cuts, rising costs, and growing demand for services. The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis wants to help.

We're offering Responsive Grants: general operating support for nonprofits stabilizing in the face of both long-standing and emerging threats. This funding is designed especially for organizations serving communities that have been historically under-resourced, overlooked in public funding, or excluded from traditional philanthropic investment.

Roughly $500,000 is available for 2027, with grants expected to range between $20,000 and $25,000.

To be eligible, an organization needs an in-progress LIVEGIVEmidsouth profile, two-plus years as an operating 501(c)(3), and a base in west Tennessee, northern Mississippi, or eastern Arkansas.

Applications open September 8 and are due October 7.

If you lead a nonprofit—or know of one—doing this work, learn more and apply at CFGM.org/WKNO. And please, share this with your network.