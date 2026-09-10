Give 8/28 Success

For the third year, the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis championed Give 8/28—a national day of giving during Black Philanthropy Month that supports Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits. This year, Memphis showed up in a big way: the campaign raised more than $1.8 million for 90 local nonprofits.

Organizations led by the people they serve know that community best—its history, its needs, what actually works. But nationally, Black-led nonprofits have historically received less philanthropic funding than white-led counterparts, even with comparable results.

Locally, that gap is closing. Since 2019, the Community Foundation's own discretionary grantmaking to BIPOC-led organizations has grown from 12% to more than 70%. That's not a quota—it's the product of real relationships, fewer barriers, and trust in community leadership, in a majority-Black city.

The push to support Black-led nonprofits doesn't end after one day. The LIVEGIVEmidsouth directory features more than 300 Black-led nonprofits across the causes you care about, any time of year.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.