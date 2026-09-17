We have some exciting news from the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis: we're home.

Since 1997, our offices at the corner of Union and Barksdale have anchored a Midtown landmark—once the Hinds-Smythe Cosmopolitan Funeral Home—saved from the wrecking ball by a generous donor who wanted to see it preserved for the future.

In 2024, we moved out for a complete, two-year renovation, working closely with local firms archimania and Grinder Taber and Grinder to honor the building's historic façade while reimagining the inside for our growing community.

Now we're back—and our building is the physical embodiment of the philanthropic hub we want to be for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Soon, our Community Room will once again be available as free meeting space for nonprofits.

If you're looking for a place to connect, collaborate, and do more good through philanthropy, come see us at 1900 Union. Learn more at CFGM.org/WKNO.