Recognizing Latinx Leadership during National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs September 15 through October 15, and the Community Foundation, is honoring the Latinx leaders strengthening our community—including five Responsive Grant recipients led by Latinx executive directors.

CasaLuz advocates for domestic violence survivors and equal access to justice. Girls Inc. of Memphis mentors girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Latino Memphis connects and advocates for its community across health, education, and justice. Lifedoc Health works to prevent diabetes and obesity through community healthcare. And Vecindarios901 protects and empowers Memphis's immigrant and Hispanic communities so families can live with safety, dignity, and belonging.

Want to find more organizations like these? Search LIVEGIVEmidsouth—our nonprofit directory that lets you find groups by demographic leadership—and learn more about who's serving our Latinx neighbors. Visit CFGM.org/WKNO to get started.