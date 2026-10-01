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Greater Giving Moment
Greater Giving Moment

VOTE!

By Julia McDonald
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

As we approach Election Day in Tennessee, it's essential to be prepared and support our community in doing the same. Here are some valuable tools to help navigate the voting process, especially for those who may need assistance.

Start by checking your registration status at the Tennessee Secretary of State's website. You need to register by October 5 to be eligible to vote.

Encourage friends and family to familiarize themselves with their ballot information, ensuring they are informed and ready for election day. Early voting runs October 14 through 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

In any election season, consider how you can give back. Organizing voter registration drives or volunteering with local nonprofits can help ensure that everyone in our community has the resources they need to participate in democracy.

Together, let's ensure our voices are heard this election season and uplift our neighbors in the process—because a strong democracy thrives when everyone is engaged and empowered!

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Greater Giving Moment Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Julia McDonald
See stories by Julia McDonald