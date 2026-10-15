Estate Planning: It's Not Just for the Wealthy

This October 19 through 25 marks National Estate Planning Awareness Week, and here's something worth thinking about: estate planning isn't only for people with extensive assets or complicated finances. It's for anyone who wants a say in what happens to what they've built, no matter the size.

At its heart, estate planning is about preserving what matters for the people and causes you love. That might mean naming who cares for your children, deciding who receives your savings, or making sure a favorite charity is remembered.

One question we encourage everyone to ask themselves: "Are there causes I'd like to include in my plans?" You don't need significant wealth to leave a meaningful legacy. Even a small bequest or a beneficiary designation on a retirement account can make a lasting difference.

If you're ready to explore your options, seek guidance from an experienced estate planning attorney and take the time now to plan thoughtfully for the future.