Charitable Assets in a Divorce

If you're going through a divorce, you might not be thinking about your charitable giving—but maybe you should be.

Many couples give to causes together over the years, whether through a donor-advised fund, an estate gift in their wills, or other vehicles. It feels personal. But legally, those charitable decisions can be treated just like any other shared asset when a marriage ends.

In Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, significant gifts made during a marriage—especially without both spouses agreeing—can actually be revisited during divorce proceedings. That can come as a real surprise.

So if you're navigating a major life change and you've been a generous giver, it's worth having a conversation early with your attorney and your financial advisor.

Your charitable intentions matter, and the right guidance can help make sure they're honored—no matter what life brings.