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Greater Giving Moment
Greater Giving Moment

Year-End Giving: A Smart Strategy Called "Bunching"

By Julia McDonald
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Greater Memphis

With fall fully underway, it's a good time to start thinking about year-end financial planning, including your charitable giving. Here's a strategy worth knowing about: it's called "bunching."

Since tax law changes back in 2017, fewer people benefit from itemizing deductions each year. But by combining several years' worth of planned charitable gifts into a single year, you may be able to itemize in that year and take the standard deduction in others, potentially saving more overall.

A donor-advised fund makes this easy. You make one larger gift now and then recommend grants to your favorite charities over time, on your own schedule.

Two more tips at year-end: giving appreciated stock instead of cash can mean a bigger tax benefit, and if you're 70½ or older, you can give directly from your IRA tax-free.

Curious whether bunching through a fund makes sense for you? Community foundations are happy to help you think it through.

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Greater Giving Moment Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Julia McDonald
See stories by Julia McDonald