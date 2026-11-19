Memphians have never needed to be taught generosity. We practice it around family tables, in faith communities, neighborhood groups, and schools.

Community Foundation Week, November 12 through 18, celebrates how community foundations work alongside public, private, and nonprofit partners to meet local needs.

Last year, the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis and our donors awarded nearly 148 million dollars to more than two thousand nonprofits—with 80 percent of those dollars staying right here in the Mid-South. In January, we helped 46 nonprofits hit by funding cuts with flexible grants.

And you can be part of it. During Community Foundation Week, explore a local nonprofit you’ve never heard of on LIVEGIVEmidsouth, our free online directory. Start a giving conversation with your family. Join a giving circle.

Our community has never lacked the willingness to give. Our job is to keep widening the door so more people can be part of what comes next. Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno