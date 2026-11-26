’Tis the season for giving, and we’re all hunting for great holiday gift ideas! Many local nonprofits offer ways to shop for good.

Mid-South museums offer an abundance of membership packages and gift shop options.

Social enterprises like Thistle & Bee and My Cup of Tea empower women through job readiness and support, and they offer great gifts like locally sourced honey, granola, and Memphis-themed teas.

If sweet treats are on your list, Lucy J’s in Crosstown Concourse bakes cookies, brownies, and pastries. And their treats aren’t all they do! Partnering with Dorothy Day House, the bakery intentionally hires parents who are experiencing or have transitioned out of homelessness.

Bluff City Toffee is a handcrafted sweet shop owned and operated by the Madonna Learning Center, a training center for adults with special needs. With every purchase, you help expand their vocational opportunities.

With shops like these, you can gift AND give back! Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.