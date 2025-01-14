2025 Cabinet Confirmation Hearings

-
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s views on vaccines and abortion rights are raising alarms across the political spectrum, as he's one of the more controversial picks for the president-elect's Cabinet.
-
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Defense, answered questions Tuesday in a public hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
-
Hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees begins on Tuesday and ramp up on Wednesday. Here's what to look for.
-
President-elect Donald Trump is building his team, filling out Cabinet and advisory roles with those considered to be fierce loyalists. Here's how his new administration is taking shape.