In this episode of Behind the Headlines on WKNO/Channel 10, host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Holly Whitfield are joined by Monique Williams, Co-Owner and Chef at Biscuits & Jams; Mary Oglesby, Co-Owner of Mary’s B.O.T.E. and Cameo; and Restaurant Consultant Tim Barker to discuss why some restaurants stay in business while others close.

Listen • 26:30