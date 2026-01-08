-
Minnesota law enforcement and the FBI are investigating an ICE officer's fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman. And, Health Secretary RFK Jr. unveils new dietary guidelines for Americans.
-
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith about the Minneapolis shooting in which an ICE agent killed a 37-year-old woman.
-
Democratic leaders in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. say there appears to be no justification for the use of force in Wednesday's fatal ICE shooting and are calling for a thorough investigation of the incident.