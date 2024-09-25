Weather | NPR News

-
As Helene moves through the Gulf of Mexico, people in Florida are preparing for the potential of a major hurricane to hit on Thursday. Forecasters say people in the Big Bend region are most at risk.
Helene is forecast to intensify rapidly over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida on Thursday. Residents are urged to make preparations — and in many counties, evacuate — before then.
Extensive early warnings and years of adaptation made the floods less deadly than they otherwise might have been.