Tiny Desk Concerts | NPR

When we finally got Wet Leg into the office to record, we weren't surprised by the amount of playful swagger the band brought.
The duo's music leans into small moments in order to make the outsized ones seem surmountable.
The king of dancehall powers through a decades-spanning set of club classics behind the Tiny Desk.
Stanley Clarke and his band 4EVER perform a locked-in set of classics from the bassist's catalog while also giving them new life.
The gospel singer's Tiny Desk is a moving journey through the many eras of her monumental career.