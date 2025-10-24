Asake: Tiny Desk Concert

Asake arrived at the office with a warm smile and a quiet confidence that instantly bloomed as he stepped behind the Desk. The Nigerian artist is known for his high-energy stage presence, but this concert shows just how effortlessly he can blend the sounds of Afrobeats, amapiano and Fuji in an intimate setting.

Grounded in his Yoruba roots, Asake's music unites people across cultures worldwide. This set pulls hits from his last three projects, laced together in a seamless medley and backed by a stellar band. By the end, Asake joins in on the fun: He plays a set of mini bongos as "Fuji Vibe" closes with a dance break that'll have you moving in your living room. His performance transforms the Tiny Desk into a celebration of rhythm and connection, reminding us that music is more than just sound, it's a feeling.

SET LIST

"WHY LOVE"

"Amapiano"

"Awodi"

"Remember"

"Lonely at the Top"

"Ototo"

"MMS"

"Organise"

"Fuji Vibe"

MUSICIANS

Asake: vocals, percussion

Nana "Pokes" Ntorinkansa: bass, music director

David "Melodee" Ohene-Akrasi: keys

Brandon Watts: guitar

Stephen "SJ" Asamoah-Duah: drums

Dwight "King Sax" Washington: sax, percussion

Ayomide "Ogeebobo" Bolajoko: violin, percussion

Babatunde "Alabama Georgia" Alaba: congas, bongos, talking drum, percussion

Anguesomo: background vocals

Nahbula "Bula" Pefok: background vocals

Thanaa Oreoluwa Ilupeju: background vocals

Ringnyu "Ring" Moma: background vocals

