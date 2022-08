Want to make more money? You might consider asking for a raise. If that makes your palms sweat, you're not alone. For starters, there's usually no "how-to" handout from HR. Life Kit spoke with negotiations expert Mori Taheripour and career counselor Karen Chopra to bring you 10 tips to help you ask for more money at work — from wardrobe, to making the case for a raise, to what to do if your boss says "no," — complete with costume changes.