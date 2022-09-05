© 2022 WKNO FM
Does the Rorschach Inkblot Test Work?

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published September 5, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
A psychiatrist holding up an inky blob and saying “what does this look like?” might be the most famous psycholigical test of all time. Originally developed by Hermann Rorschach as means of detecting schizophrenia, this little known and abstract test went on to become a pop culture staple featured in everything from The Golden Girls to Armegeddon. But why? And more importantly, can those weird little blobs actually reveal anything about your personality?

Source | PBS Origins

