Is the Rosa Parks Story True?

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published September 19, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
We all know Rosa Parks as the tired old lady on a bus who unknowingly sparked a civil rights firestorm by refusing to give up her seat in Montgomery, Alabama. But is that true? Not entirely. Rosa Parks was in fact a radical, civil right activist who spent years fighting for justice and she knew exactly what she was doing. In fact, she wasn’t even the first black woman to refuse to give up her seat. So why do we all know a misleading story about Rosa Parks?

Source | PBS Origins

