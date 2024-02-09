How to Negotiate Your Medical Bills | Life Kit
There's an estimated $195 billion of medical debt in America. But just because a medical bill comes in the mail doesn't mean you have to pay that exact price. This episode, why you don't have to pay sticker price for medical procedures and how to negotiate your bill down.
