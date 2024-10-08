Video from Florida as Hurricane Milton Approaches

Just weeks after Hurricane Helene battered Florida and much of the southern U.S., Hurricane Milton threatens to bring massive storm surges and damaging winds back to the Sunshine State.

Most of Florida’s west coast was under a hurricane or tropical storm warning as the system and its 150 mph (240 kph) winds spun just off Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, creeping toward shore and sucking energy from the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters. With the storm expected to remain fairly strong as it crosses Florida, the hurricane warnings were extended early Tuesday to parts of the state’s east coast.