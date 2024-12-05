DOJ Calls for Memphis Police Reforms While City Officials Look to Avoid Federal Oversight

A new federal investigation released Wednesday says the Memphis Police Department has regularly engaged in unlawful practices and discriminatory policing.

In response, Memphis leaders say they intend to make changes but will not commit to signing a consent decree as other cities such as Chicago have done after the federal government found constitutional violations within their police department.

Some cities like Louisville are still negotiating a decree and others like Phoenix have so far resisted federal monitoring.

The DOJ probe in Memphis began after five former Memphis police officers were criminally charged for the beating death of Tyre Nichols’ following a traffic stop in January 2023.

Federal prosecutors spent 17 months compiling the 73-page civil rights report, which documents instances of illegal stops, searches and arrests and the unnecessary use of force within the department.

“For example, officers tackled a man and held him down by his neck for littering in a park,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said during a press conference Thursday. “Officers routinely punish people who flee or don’t immediately follow directions.”

She said Black residents and people with behavioral health issues face systemic policing disparities.

“The violations our investigation uncovered stem from Memphis Police Department’s deficient policies, supervision, training and accountability systems,” Clarke said.

While Clarke recognized that the city fully cooperated with the investigation, the DOJ could sue if officials do not agree to a legally-binding set of reforms under a consent decree.

Mayor Paul Young says he and other leaders are still reviewing the report but rejected – at least for now – this kind of federally enforceable plan. He argued such arrangements are too costly and bureaucratic.

“We agree that our police department should always strive for improvement,” Young said at a separate press conference on Thursday. “However, we don’t believe that the consent decree is the most effective way or efficient way to achieve the results that our community needs and deserves.”

Young said the process should be locally driven, and mentioned a series of future town hall meetings but did not offer any specific oversight measures.

Clarke acknowledged that consent decrees require substantial time and resources but warned that not taking meaningful action comes at a higher cost including “costs in terms of citizens rights that are trampled."

"Personal and financial costs in injuries and deaths due to excessive, unnecessary use of force,” she continued listing. “Costs in diminished public safety and millions of dollars in legal judgements against the city due to constitutional violations.”

