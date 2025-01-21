Doug Collins testifies at Senate confirmation hearing for VA secretary
Elise Stefanik testifies at Senate confirmation hearing for ambassador to the UN
Trump said those prosecuted for the attack on the U.S. Capitol had served long enough, and he sought to shift criticism to a set of preemptive pardons issued by former President Joe Biden.
At a sermon preached to President Trump at Washington National Cathedral, Bishop Mariann Budde asked him to "have mercy" on people who are "scared," including LGBTQ children.
With all eyes on Washington for President Trump's inauguration, celebrations and commiseration rang out across the country in different ways.
President Donald Trump issued a flurry of orders yesterday focused on boosting energy production and rolling back some climate regulations. One order stood out, focusing on a single state: Alaska.
On his first day in the White House, President Donald Trump gave commutations and pardons to every defendant charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Many assaulted police.
President Trump's executive actions have remade the immigration landscape, leaving many migrants in despair.
President Trump says he's looking at Feb.1 as the day when he'll slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico -- two countries his first administration negotiated a trade deal with.
The new Secretary of State Marco Rubio is sworn in, the first Latino in the post, and the cabinet member with one of the most daunting in entries.
The memo rescinds a Biden administration guideline that created "protected areas" consisting of places where "children gather, disaster or emergency relief sites, and social services establishments."
President Trump made good on his promise yesterday and announced withdrawal of US from the WHO. Today, we hear from the global health world for reaction. Reporter: Tanis; Editor: Davis