One week until the World Cup begins, officials want fans to stay healthy

From Vancouver to Mexico City to Philadelphia, 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are preparing to host millions of soccer fans from around the world for the 2026 World Cup.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with infectious disease doctor Dr. Krutika Kuppalli about what health officials will be watching for as people gather together in stadiums and at watch parties.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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