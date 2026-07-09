Bill Ritter on his Alzheimer's diagnosis and making a difference

Longtime WABC anchor Bill Ritter has been a mainstay of New York’s news scene for decades. So, it came as a shock when he announced he would step away from the anchor desk last month because of a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

On Wednesday, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) paid tribute to Ritter on the House Floor for his, “unwavering commitment to keeping the public informed,” and voiced support for Ritter and his family after his diagnosis. Ritter will now do Alzheimer’s reporting for ABC.

Ritter joins Robin Young to discuss his diagnosis and his efforts to spotlight the disease and the fight against it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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