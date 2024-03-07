BTH: Memphis City Council on Public Safety, Budget Season, More

More than a month ago, the Memphis City Council narrowly voted (7-6) to indefinitely keep Memphis Police Department (MPD) Chief C.J. Davis on in an interim capacity.

Memphis City Councilwoman Jerri Green, who voted no, says she wants to see "crime go down and our communities healing," but she is waiting to see the final data — adding preliminary data shows that Memphis is "on pace to have a record number of homicides this year."

Memphis City Councilwoman Pearl Eva Walker (who voted yes to keep Davis as interim Chief), says she wants to see if Davis's crime initiatives are having results. She says the newly created position of Public Safety Director will "help support Chief Davis's and Mayor Paul Young's public safety initiatives . . . filling in some gaps and having a person that can be connected to the community, in ways that Chief Davis does not have time or the ability to do."

On this week’s WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines Green and Walker discuss public safety with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

In addition, guests talk about the upcoming city budget, education, and some of the needs and wants of Memphis citizens.