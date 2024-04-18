BTH: Journalist Roundtable on City Budget Gap, Education, State Legislation, More

Earlier this week, Mayor Paul Young announced a shortfall in the city's budget of about $30 million. Bill Dries with The Daily Memphian says that reason for the deficit is a combination of federal COVID-19 funding, which is set to end in December, and an expected increase in pension payments. Young has proposed raising property taxes to mend the gap in the upcoming budget.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with the Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells, Chalkbeat Tennessee's Laura Testino, and Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries and Julia Baker.

In addition to the city's budget, guests talk about local education, including the new MSCS superintendent, maintenance needs for school buildings, school vouchers, and more.

Wrapping up, guests discuss the current state legislative session, reparations, and a bill to allow development of some of West Tennessee's formerly protected wetlands.