© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTH: DA Mulroy on Bail Reform, Gun Legislation, Blended Sentencing, More

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:29 PM CDT

Bills were passed in the recent Tennessee legislative session that changed how bail is set. Now, when judicial commissioners and judges set bail, they cannot consider a person's financial ability to pay it. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says the changes were made because there were cases where bail was being set too low.

Mulroy joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and the Daily Memphian's Aarron Fleming. Mulroy discusses other changes that need to be made in the local court systems, including increasing the clearance rate and reducing recidivism.

In addition, Mulroy discusses gun laws, blended sentencing, drag racing, and programs aimed at reducing youth crime rates.
Tags
Behind the Headlines Tennessee State GovernmentShelby County GovernmentCity of Memphis GovernmentCrime
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank