BTH: DA Mulroy on Bail Reform, Gun Legislation, Blended Sentencing, More

Bills were passed in the recent Tennessee legislative session that changed how bail is set. Now, when judicial commissioners and judges set bail, they cannot consider a person's financial ability to pay it. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says the changes were made because there were cases where bail was being set too low.

Mulroy joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and the Daily Memphian's Aarron Fleming. Mulroy discusses other changes that need to be made in the local court systems, including increasing the clearance rate and reducing recidivism.

In addition, Mulroy discusses gun laws, blended sentencing, drag racing, and programs aimed at reducing youth crime rates.