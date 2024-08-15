© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: Tina Sullivan & the Overton Park Conservancy

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT

In 1901, the City of Memphis acquired over 300 acres of land (then called Lea Woods) from the heirs of John Overton, a co-founder of the city and best friend to Andrew Jackson. The land, on what was then the eastern boarder of Memphis, became the city’s first public park.

A year after purchasing the land, a local newspaper held a competition to give this new park a name. It was soon christened Overton Park.

In its more than 120-year history, the park has grown to house the Memphis Zoo, a golf course, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, numerous hiking and biking trails, a lake, the Overton Park Shell, and more.

The park is now run by a nonprofit called Overton Park Conservancy.

Joining this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, Overton Park Conservancy’s Executive Director Tina Sullivan discusses the non-profit organization she currently works for with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

Sullivan reveals some of what it takes to run a park with a $1 million budget and roughly 1.4 million visitors yearly (as of 2023).

In addition, Sullivan talks about the park’s promising future as she plans to step down from the job.
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
