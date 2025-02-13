BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Immigration, Education, MATA, and More

This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes hosted a roundtable discussion with Memphis journalists on key issues such as immigration, education, and public transit. The panel included Katherine Burgess from MLK50, Toby Sells from the Memphis Flyer, and Bill Dries and Laura Testino from the Daily Memphian.

Guests discussed the local impacts of immigration changes, referencing a viral video involving TacoNGanas, a local food truck restaurant, where unidentified men—later confirmed to be federal agents—detained three workers. Dries explained that it took some time for federal authorities to officially acknowledge that the men were federal agents conducting an investigation that had begun earlier in the year. Burgess pointed out that the incident raised concerns about public awareness of immigration laws, including whether officials need a warrant to enter businesses or are required to show identification.

Shifting to education, guests discussed the Tennessee Legislature's passing of a new school voucher plan. Testino mentioned that St. George’s, which currently has 85 students benefiting from the existing voucher system, will close its Memphis campus in the upcoming school year. The school is potentially transitioning to a public institution under the Innovative School District at the University of Memphis.

The discussion then shifted to the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Burgess reported that MATA is still facing challenges, with new interim leadership requesting $5 million from the Memphis City Council. This funding was initially promised when city officials urged MATA to avoid implementing route cuts. However, now that MATA is requesting the promised money, the council demands greater financial transparency and has called for an audit of MATA.

Dries noted that the upcoming budget season might bring changes in funding. Notably, the proposed Tennessee budget does not include any funding for Regional One Health. If this situation does not change, it will be the second consecutive fiscal year in which the state has chosen not to provide funding for the facility. Burgess emphasized the critical need for state funding, noting that Regional One's infrastructure is outdated and not seismically sound.

Finally, the topic of cannabis legislation arose. Toby Sells noted that THCA products, which have psychoactive effects, will remain on shelves until summer. However, several legislative proposals could change this. Two Republican-backed bills aim to remove all intoxicating cannabis products, while two Democratic proposals seek full legalization.

The roundtable concluded with a mention of upcoming discussions with Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis in the coming weeks.