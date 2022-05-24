Planning a picnic for Memorial Day weekend?

Tip #1: Plan ahead

Try to give yourself at least 10 days, prior to your picnic, to bring your plan together. Just a few things you’ll need to address prior to your picnic: location, weather, food & the “do’s & don’ts” of your picnic location if you’ll be picnicking in a public space.

Tip #2: The Location

If possible, do yourself a favor and do a quick drive by to check out your preferred picnic spot. Is there easy access, since you’ll be carrying, at the very least, a picnic basket, food and drink? Is there a shady spot where you’d like to have your picnic? Does the location allow alcohol and glass (such as a wine bottle)? This information can typically be found on the park’s website.

Tip #3: The Food

Laurie recommends that you choose “easy” foods, instead of elaborate meals that need to be heated or cooled. If ordering from a restaurant, make sure to determine how far in advance you’ll need to place your order. Be sure to ask if napkins, cutlery and any needed condiments are included, so you’ll know if you need to pack these yourself.

Laurie also suggests adding “extras” like fresh flowers, a playlist, throw pillows and bringing a card game or frisbee.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Memorial Day!

For more information about High Cotton Picnics, visit highcottonpicnics.com.