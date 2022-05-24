© 2022 WKNO FM
Features
The Weekly Dish

Planning a picnic for Memorial Day weekend?

WKNO | By Jennifer Chandler
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT
High Cotton Picnics.jpg
High Cotton Picnics
/

I asked Laurie Ellis, the owner of High Cotton Picnics, to share her top tips for hosting a picnic.

Tip #1: Plan ahead

Try to give yourself at least 10 days, prior to your picnic, to bring your plan together. Just a few things you’ll need to address prior to your picnic: location, weather, food & the “do’s & don’ts” of your picnic location if you’ll be picnicking in a public space.

Tip #2: The Location

If possible, do yourself a favor and do a quick drive by to check out your preferred picnic spot. Is there easy access, since you’ll be carrying, at the very least, a picnic basket, food and drink? Is there a shady spot where you’d like to have your picnic? Does the location allow alcohol and glass (such as a wine bottle)? This information can typically be found on the park’s website.

Tip #3: The Food

Laurie recommends that you choose “easy” foods, instead of elaborate meals that need to be heated or cooled. If ordering from a restaurant, make sure to determine how far in advance you’ll need to place your order. Be sure to ask if napkins, cutlery and any needed condiments are included, so you’ll know if you need to pack these yourself.

Laurie also suggests adding “extras” like fresh flowers, a playlist, throw pillows and bringing a card game or frisbee.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Memorial Day!

For more information about High Cotton Picnics, visit highcottonpicnics.com.

Features
Jennifer Chandler
Jennifer Chandler graduated at the top of her class from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She is a full-time mom to two daughters in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a freelance food writer, restaurant consultant, and author of four cookbooks The Southern Pantry Cookbook, Simply Salads, Simply Suppers, and Simply Grilling.
